'Married at First Sight': 7 Key Moments From 'Stranger Spouse' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 11, Episode 14, "Stranger Spouse."]

It's been an interesting ride for Married at First Sight's Season 11 couples, who have been living together for nearly twice as long as past duos. The reason, naturally, has been New Orleans' stay-at-home orders.

In the show's latest episode, those orders are lifted, and the newlyweds emerge for a much-needed group retreat. While Olivia and Brett are caput, the other four couples are still sticking it out and, in "Stranger Spouse," they test their new bonds.

Below, we break down the news and notes from the pivotal episode — but beware of major spoilers.

First, Picking Up the Pieces

Prior to the retreat, there's work to be done. Things kick off with Amani helping Olivia pack up her apartment, which Brett moved out of without any notice. Olivia is still hopeful that the right person is out there for her.

Meanwhile, Woody checks in on Henry who reveals the accusation Christina hurled his way last week, implying that he's gay. Woody, shock, can't understand why the couple is even staying together.

Ready, Set...Emote

As the retreat, planned for Covington, La., approaches, the cast packs and chats about leaving confinement. Amelia and Bennett are as cheery as ever, relishing the idea of escape. Amani and Woody are equally excited. Karen and Miles, though, are less thrilled; she stresses about the bad timing of the trip, noting the pandemic and the intensity of emotions surrounding the current Black Lives Matter movement. Meanwhile, Henry and Christina have cooled off a bit more. As always, he gives off contradictory vibes, both wanting her to pretend everything's good between them, and to come clean about their issues.

Let the Glamping Begin

It's time to go to Covington, where each couple gets a bungalow to sleep in, and are to share a kitchen and other amenities. A cooking session to put dinner on the table starts things off. And by things, we also mean the gossip and some intense conversations.

While eating, Henry asks about Olivia, and Amani tells them that Olivia has moved out and is doing OK. Christina gets weirdly teary eyed and emotional after hearing this news, and she tells the group that Brett was an "a**hole." Bennett lightens the mood by announcing, to group giggles, that he and Amelia have had sex.

Then things turn serious. First, Miles talks candidly about the country's racial injustices and shares that he doesn't want to feel he always has to be "on" or cheery. He's immediately comforted by the group. Karen, surprised and impressed that Miles opened up about the issue, feels it's a good omen for their marriage.

Talk moves on to the pandemic, which Bennett says magnifies the couples' already complicated situations. Christina says she was glad to get away, which gives Woody the opening he seemingly was waiting for to "innocently" asks the couples if they see themselves staying together. Christina punts, of course, which leaves Woody unsatisfied.

A New Day Brings New Concerns

The next morning, after Bennett tells Amelia she sings in her sleep and flails at the worm again, more people pile on to the Christina-Henry conundrum. This time, Amani pushes Henry to explain their status, but it remains unclear whether Henry will stay in the union beyond Decision Day. Christina sticks to her I-see-potential line, and, in a confessional, a dumfounded Woody says they need to move on.

Let the Games Begin

The couples are assigned activities, which give them more opportunity to talk about their issues. While playing a game in the yard, Karen tells Miles she wants more talk and, in a confessional, Miles says he wants if not sex, at the very least more affection. Well, at least they know their needs.

Amelia and Bennett find a quiet spot to write letters to their younger selves. When they read them out loud, Amelia is disappointed that her husband cares more about a valuable Pokemon card he lost as a kid than how he hoped he'd turn out. Christina and Henry do the same exercise and, as usual, she gets emotional about the hardships she faced in her twenties. Henry unhappily says she's using that as an excuse for her behavior now. In his letter, he intriguingly tells his younger self to trust his judgement.

Amani and Woody opt for Dominoes. If she wins, Amani wants a homemade voucher like the coupons Woody gave her earlier this season. He says he'd go for a massage. They seem pretty solid — although Amani says the one thing that could end it all was if she didn't trust him.

She Said, He Said

In a new set of discussions, the women, minus Karen, and men break off into groups. Christina complains about the sacrifices her marriage requires, and says she needs to be more honest and direct with Henry so she can get to know him better.

The men open up. Bennett, despite the stress of moving to Virginia, says he's happy. (Later, Amelia says that after the move she'll be even more in love. But will there be trouble down the road?) Henry continues to frustrate everyone with his waffling. As for Miles, he's concerned about the relatively unromantic relationship he has with Karen, a surprise to his bestie, Woody. Woody later gives Miles advice, saying intimacy is an important part of any relationship.

'Stranger Spouse' Game

The couples convene for a game called Stranger Spouse, a version of The Newlywed Game. Henry and Christina weirdly start out strong, but it's Karen and Miles who reign supreme. Karen says the win brought her and Miles closer together.

The night ends with Amani grateful for Woody and Bennet singing a lullaby to Amelia. Everyone seems mostly content. But can the peace last? Find out by tuning in next week for the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime