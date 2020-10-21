'Married at First Sight': 4 Key Moments From 'Pack Your Bags' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 11, Episode 15, "Pack Your Bags."]

Married at First Sight's big Decision Day is around the corner, and Season 11's couples are taking some time to be thoughtful about their unions and whether or not they'd like to remain spouses. Some feel they're a sure thing, but others wonder if their relationships are worth the fight.

From dramatic date nights to some insightful perspective from close friends and family, this week's episode, "Pack Your Bags," offers a glimpse into what could happen when the big day finally arrives.

Below, we break down all of the key moments, but beware of major spoilers.

It's Go Time

After the couples depart from their group retreat and arrive home to their apartments, each takes stock of their (very short) marriages. The season's strongest couples — Woody and Amani, and Amelia and Bennett — appear to still be in a good place. (Amelia jokes to Bennett that Amani will be flipping a coin on Decision Day.) Meanwhile, Christina and Henry remain distant as she pretends everything's OK and he simmers over her accusing him of being gay. Karen and Miles remain lukewarm as she worries out loud about the pressure Decision Day is putting on them.

A Little Help From Friends

The couples then get advice about their looming decisions in individual meet-ups with trusted family and friends. Amani confesses to her friend that she's fairly confident about Woody (like we needed to be reminded), and says she thought it would be harder. When Bennett tells his friends he's found the one, one of them questions if the free-spirited theater man has met the "real" Amelia, saying they're in the honeymoon phase, though why this guy would even suggest the pair wasn't made for each other is beyond us. Amelia gets guidance from friends and a virtual Tarot card reading by a local witch.

As for Woody, he confides in his grandmother, who notes positive changes in her grandson. But she does warn that his short attention span could come back to bite him down the road, and little does she know that Amani's noticed this trait in him already.

It's the same old, same old for Miles, who tells his friend he needs more intimacy to make a fully realized choice regarding his marriage. He even shares a story about an occasion where Karen sat on the edge of a chair that had laundry on it rather than next to him on the couch. Like her husband, Karen's a broken record. She tells a friend she wonders if Miles is "alpha male" enough for her.

And despite Olivia and Brett's decision to end their marriage, they were also featured during this segment as they reflect on the things they could have done differently. Essentially it all boils down to their individual stubbornness to not change their routines that got in the way.

Christina proves she's still living on another planet when she tells her friend that she doesn't understand what Henry doesn't see in her, and claims she wants to make the marriage work. As for Henry, he confides in best friend Kristin (again) and reveals the accusation Christina hurled at him, claiming that his wife threatened to use the information against him. Can you say "blackmail"?

Date Night

On their last evening together before Decision Day, the couples enjoy various versions of their own date nights. Amani and Woody dine out and share a sweet moment together when he gets emotional over his love for her. Amelia and Bennett's quirky night in goes off the rails when she drops a metaphorical bomb, revealing she decided to do MAFS because she wanted to experience being on a reality show. Needless to say, Bennett's confidence in their relationship plummets.

Christina and Henry go out to dinner and during their conversation, she admits she's rethinking some of her actions and pushes him to reveal something he admires about her. When Henry answers that her writing and spontaneity are admirable, she cries, and in a confessional scene he wonders if they're living in two different realities. Miles and Karen have a different version of the same conversation they've been having all season when she tells him she'd like to be put in her place, while Miles isn't sure he can be confident in their marriage if he doesn't know what intimacy with her is like.

That night before bed, the pairs continue to think about their futures. Christina wishes aloud that she and Henry could have more time, while it's clear he's had enough time with her already. Bennett is now second guessing his marriage. Amani is upset when Woody goes over possible reactions he'd have if she said she wants a divorce, and Karen and Miles remain in a stalemate.

Ta Ta for Now

In the morning, the pairs say farewell until they meet again on Decision Day. Worry and fear are apparent in Bennett's eyes as he parts ways with Amelia. Amani reveals in a confessional that she has a lot to think about after Woody's potential Decision Day scenario exercise. Henry, on the other hand, is ready to have this marriage over with. Despite Karen and Miles' uncertainty, they share a hug before splitting for the day. What will they decide? Tune in next week for the Decision Day episode.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime