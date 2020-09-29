'Saved by the Bell' Revival Sets Premiere Date at Peacock

School is back in session just in time for Thanksgiving!

The highly-anticipated revival of Saved by the Bell is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 25, on Peacock. Watch the streaming service's teaser with the date announcement (and a very familiar theme song) below.

The new series sees California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) in hot water after closing too many underfunded high schools. As a result, "he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including Bayside High," the logline reads. "The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality."

Also returning for the new series are Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. John Michael Higgins stars as Principal Toddman, with Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez in the new class.

"I thought [writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield] did an awesome job balancing nostalgia and this new generation. It's definitely edgier and more hip and shot on film and a good production," Lopez told TV Insider. "Hopefully, people will like it. My character does some funny stuff. I think people will dig it." And yes, there will be Easter eggs for fans of the original series, which aired from 1989 to 1993.

Also executive producing are Franco Bario and Peter Engel. The revival is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

