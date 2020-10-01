'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 6: Adam Tsekhman Upped to Series Regular

Not only are we going to get more Gary Green in Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, but we're going to learn more about him as well.

Adam Tsekhman has been promoted to series regular and Gary to a "full-fledged Legend," Entertainment Weekly reports. Furthermore, the others are going to find out "he's also not the mild-mannered goofball that our team of superheroes have taken him for all these years," with the new season exploring his origin story, which is "even more bizarre than you would imagine."

Gary first appeared on Legends of Tomorrow in Season 3 at the Time Bureau, as Ava's (Jes Macallan) assistant. Since then, he's been part of some crazy storylines (like losing and regaining his nipple).

This isn't the only cast change ahead of the upcoming sixth season, set to premiere in 2021 with the rest of the CW's usual fall lineup. (Production has been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Legends did finish its last season as planned, unlike other shows that had to end a few episodes short.) Shayan Sobhian was promoted to series regular as well, after debuting as Behrad in the Season 4 finale.

And helping the Legends deal with their upcoming alien problem — Sara (Caity Lotz) was abducted at the end of Season 5! — is new series regular Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D.) as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, who's been devising tech to detect and defend against the threat. "A survivor of a childhood alien encounter, Spooner now believes she has the ability to communicate telepathically with aliens," her character description reads before asking, is she "uniquely qualified to help the team defeat their intergalactic foes" or "just crazy"? Either way, it should be fun to see how she meshes with the Legends and Gary now that he's a full-time member.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Season 6, 2021, The CW