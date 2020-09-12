'Legends of Tomorrow' Adds 'Chicago P.D.'s Lisseth Chavez as Series Regular

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is turning to a Chicago P.D. vet in Season 6 as Lisseth Chavez joins the cast in a new series regular role.

Playing Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Chavez is best known for her role as Officer Vanessa Rojas on NBC's One Chicago series, P.D.. Recurring in shows like Murder in the First, The Fosters and The OA over the years, she's a welcome addition to the Legends team.

Described as tough and self-sufficient, Chavez's character Spooner Cruz lives off the grid, devising ingenious tech for the detection of and to defend against space aliens. While she may be seen as paranoid to some, Spooner sees herself as well-prepared considering her status as a survivor of a childhood alien encounter.

Believing she can communicate telepathically with them, Spooner sees herself as the perfect recruit for Waverider captains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Legends who will be hunting extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history in Season 6.

After tracking down the Loom of Fate in Season 5 in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like no other they've ever encountered — space aliens. After Sara is abducted by a ruthless alien, the mission becomes even more personal and it will take combined efforts from the Legends to save the world once more. Their new recruit Spooner Cruz will help to achieve this feat with her experience.

Along with this casting reveal, the show's stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian joined executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree convened virtually to discuss what's in store for Season 6 during DC FanDome.

The series is expected to return in 2021, stay tuned for more details about the upcoming sixth season.

DC's Legends of Tomrrow, Season 6, Coming 2021, The CW