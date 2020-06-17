'Legends of Tomorrow' Promotes Shayan Sobhian to Series Regular for Season 6

Behrad Tarazi isn't going anywhere (as we know, thanks to the end of Season 5).

TV Insider has learned that Shayan Sobhian has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Sobhian debuted on the CW superhero drama in the Season 4 finale, "Hey, World!," as a result of a change to the timeline. (Behrad had originally died.) Season 5 introduced a new version of his sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), and by the end of the season, the original Zari was also briefly back — before returning to the totem so that Behrad could live. (His Season 5 death, during the Legends' fight against the Greek Fates, was temporary.)

Behrad won't be the newbie anymore in Season 6. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) opted not to continue traveling on the Waverider, and her seat will be filled by someone who can help the team resolve the finale cliffhanger: Sara (Caity Lotz) was... abducted by aliens?!

With the show exploring the world of aliens, "we are looking for an expert," executive producer Phil Klemmer told TV Insider. "We want somebody who will be sort of freaked out by coming onto the ship."

