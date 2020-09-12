'Legends of Tomorrow' Bosses Tease Sara's Storyline, the New Legend & Aliens

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is going to get even "zanier" in Season 6 — if that's possible — executive producer Grainne Godfree teases at the show's DC FanDome panel Saturday.

Alongside stars Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/White Canary), Nick Zano (Dr. Nate Heywood/Steel), Tala Ashe (Zari), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Amy Louise Pemberton (Gideon), Shayan Sobhian (Behrad), and Olivia Swann (Astra), Godfree and fellow EPs Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu teased what's to come next after Season 5 ended with Sara … being abducted by aliens!

"With Sara away, it's like the kids kind of go crazy. Sara's one of the grounding influences on the show," Godfree explains. "We really looked at this season in terms of what would it do to people to have Sara missing?" And while her girlfriend Ava would be a worthy replacement to take the lead, "she obviously takes Sara's absence the hardest and she starts to get a little bit frayed around the edges as well," Klemmer tease, "so it leaves a bit of a power vacuum, which is unlikely people have to step up to fill."

But we will see Sara, don't worry. "We're not losing Sara from the story," Shimizu says. "We will be tracking her adventure even as she is separated from the team."

There will be a new Legend in Season 6 as well, connected to the aliens storyline. "She is a young Latinx woman from Texas who was kidnapped by aliens and has a thirst for vengeance," Godfree says. "She's not going to be the loveable losers that we normally have. She's going to be someone who's pretty tough and gives it to the other Legends and they're going to all have to react to her and it's going to throw them off their feet a little bit."

We've seen aliens across the Arrowverse before, but they're aiming to do something a bit different on Legends of Tomorrow. "We're trying to really lean into some genres, alien genres, Shimizu says. "Supergirl does their own version of aliens. We're really trying to make it feel and look different. We're really putting our own stamp on it."

Elsewhere in Season 6, the second episode will delve into Zari (2.0) and Behrad's brother/sister dynamic. It will get into what it was like for him to "grow up in [her] shadow" and have to establish his own thing. "You're put into a time period and an undercover identity when you get to do that thing and she's the outsider and the one who's flummoxed and doesn't know what's going on and you have to teach her a thing or two, Shimizu teases.

Ashe admits that she has "mixed feelings" about having to say goodbye to the original Zari and having 2.0 be a permanent member of the crew. "I really do love both Zari 1.0 and 2.0. I was surprised how genuinely sad I was shooting that last episode. I had these very split personality moments where I would be mad at my other self shooting scenes," she explains. "I'm excited about developing 2.0 further, but it was sad to say goodbye to 1.0."

And will Legends of Tomorrow ever have a musical episode? Never say never because "we'll literally do anything," according to Godfree.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Season 6, 2021, The CW