'The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni Teases More Baby Yoda & Magic in Season 2

Noble bounty hunter Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), often repeats the mantra, "This is the way." The minds behind the Star Wars series have their own saying: "Not knowing is part of the magic," according to exec producer Dave Filoni.

We disagree, so here's what we do know about Season 2: Mando's quest to deliver the Child (Baby Yoda) to the Jedi continues, and we could learn more about the creature.

"Revealing anything is a big deal, so we are cautious," says Filoni. Mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and bounty hunter Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) return as allies along with warlord adversary Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Actors Temuera Morrison (likely playing bounty hunter Boba Fett from the Star Wars films), Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant join. And viewers can expect a deeper dive into this world.

"Getting a season under our belts," says Filoni, "helped us understand how to push things."

The Mandalorian, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 30, Disney+