'Bob ♥ Abishola': A Season 2 Engagement Quickly Gets Complicated

Detroit businessman Bob (Billy Gardell) and Nigerian-American nurse Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) take their romance to the next level in Season 2. "They're getting engaged!" reveals the sitcom's cocreator and executive producer Al Higgins.

Bob enlists his girlfriend's Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) to help pick out a ring…but the course of true love never does run smooth. Turns out Abishola is already married! Later in the season, her estranged husband pops up to complicate matters of the heart.

Meanwhile, Bob's brother Douglas (Matt Jones) gets demoted at the family's compression socks business, leading to some tension with twin sister Christina (Maribeth Monroe). Says cocreator and exec producer GinaYashere, "She enjoys that she’s technically his boss now.

Matt Roush on Why Bob ♥ Abishola Is Worth Another Look

"I don't have time for romantic nonsense," Abishola once insisted, and it also took me a while to warm up to this rom-com. But as her defenses dropped and she succumbed to her man's charms, I became so invested in the relationship, I can't wait to see where it goes next.

Bob ♥ Abishola, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, November 16, 8:30/7:30c, CBS