'Bob ❤ Abishola': He Said/She Said With Billy Gardell & Folake Olowofoyeku

Opposites attract on the intercultural romantic comedy Bob ❤ Abishola from überproducer Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Mom).

Uncouth cardiac patient Bob (Mike & Molly's Billy Gardell) falls for his prim and proper nurse, Nigerian immigrant Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), and woos her with…the compression socks his company makes. (Swoon!) We quizzed the stars to see how compatible they really are.

What was your first impression of each other when you met at the audition?

Billy Gardell: She was quiet, yet she had this presence that was just undeniable. She felt right for the character.

Folake Olowofoyeku: Billy was very kind and welcoming. I felt very comfortable with him.

Which of you would be the better patient in real life?

Billy Gardell: Probably her. When I'm sick, I'm a baby. I'm horrifying. My whole family runs from me! If I stub my toe, I'm down for two weeks.

Folake Olowofoyeku: Perhaps Billy. I'm a big baby, but I do tell a lot of jokes to make the other party feel comfortable caring for me.

Abishola doesn't get Bob's humor. Who tells worse jokes?

Billy Gardell: I will say that Folake's jokes are a little cheesier. When she tells a joke, it's cheesy and cute. It's still funny, even though sometimes it shouldn't be — and that's because of who's telling it. We always find different moments to make each other laugh.

Folake Olowofoyeku: I definitely do. While shooting the pilot, I asked our writer Gina Yashere and Billy to let me open for them at a stand-up show, and I sold the idea with a "Why did the chicken cross the road?" joke. Funny, right?

What makes a Chuck Lorre comedy so special?

Billy Gardell: Chuck sees the humanity in people no matter what they look or sound like.

Folake Olowofoyeku: He gets the kindest and most talented people together and allows for an extremely conducive environment [in which] to create.

Bob❤ Abishola, Series Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8:30/7:30c, CBS