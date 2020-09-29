'Borat' Sequel Lands on Amazon Ahead of 2020 Presidential Election

Borat's back! Amazon has secured the rights to the sequel for 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

The movie, which was shot during the COVID-19 shutdown, will see Sacha Baron Cohen revisit his titular character, Khazak reporter Borat Sagdiyev, just in time for a pre-Election Day debut. According to Deadline, the new film went into production just as stay-at-home restrictions were eased.

Joined by a minimal crew, Baron Cohen flew across the United States and internationally for footage. The character of Borat was originally introduced to fans in Baron Cohen's 2000-2004 series Da Ali G Show and made his feature film debut with the aforementioned hit film known by most as Borat.

As with most of his projects, including Borat's follow-up Brüno and the 2018 Showtime series Who Is America, Baron Cohen risked his life various times while shooting scenes for this sequel. He reportedly wore a bulletproof vest on a few occasions as he infiltrated circles of unwitting individuals.

Fans can expect more scenarios featuring his classic approach of exposing the true nature of people by putting them in unusual situations and capturing their reactions. The news isn't entirely surprising as videos of Baron Cohen in character as Borat began circulating the internet earlier this year.

The comedian worked to get the film done before Election Day and hopes to reach as many viewers as possible with this Amazon acquisition considering many theaters are shut down due to the pandemic. No exact premiere date is set but the sequel will likely debut sometime in October as the November 3 election nears.

As for a title, according to the film's IMDb page, Borat 2 is billed as Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. (Phew... that's a long one.)

