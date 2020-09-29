'Riverdale' Adds Erinn Westbrook as Pop Tate's Granddaughter in Season 5

We may not know who will be sticking around Riverdale after the upcoming time jump (though we suspect something tragic will bring most characters back), but we do know someone moving to town in Season 5.

Riverdale has added Erin Westbrook as a series regular, Deadline reports. Her character, Tabitha Tate, is described as "the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate," and she "has come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive."

That may not bode well for Pop Tate (Alvin Sanders, below), so let's just hope he retires. But in the town of Riverdale, that's probably asking too much. After all, it's home to organ-harvesting cults, serial killers, and the Voyeur recreating gruesome events on tape.

The CW series, based on Archie Comics' characters, is slated to pick up where it left off in Season 5, with Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Kevin (Casey Cott), and the others still in high school. Then, after three episodes (which will cover prom and graduation), there will be a seven-year time jump. Chances are that's when we'll meet Tabitha.

Westbrook's previous TV credits include roles on The Resident (as Adaku Eze), Insatiable (as Magnolia Barnard), Jane the Virgin (as Natalie Tanner), Awkward. (as Gabby Richards), and Glee (as Bree). She also guest starred on NCIS, Bones, and Supernatural.

