Here's What You Need to Remember for 'The Walking Dead's Season 10 Finale

To say it's been "a weird year" for everyone would be a vast understatement, but it's also been notably strange for fans of The Walking Dead and its various spinoff shows. For those used to having world-weary, post-apocalyptic survivors and nasty-looking walkers on their screens almost year-round, 2020's been tough: the most recent episode of the AMC flagship series, "The Tower," aired on April 5. That's right—it's been six months.

Thankfully, the wait for the Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," is almost over: It arrives October 4. Here's what you'll need to remember from this season's previous 15 episodes.

The group is in a bad, bad position

When Season 10’s penultimate episode ended, Beta (Ryan Hurst) had surrounded the hospital, in which most of our main characters are holed up, with walkers and Whisperers. (They headed to the hospital in the first place because Alexandria was an obvious target for Beta’s wrath). Now, they definitely have a plan to fight back, but will they succeed?

Aaron and Alden ran into some trouble

These two (played by Ross Marquand and Callan McAuliffe, respectively) stayed behind to keep watch in Alexandria when the group went to the hospital, but they got captured by the Whisperers.

Eugene and his friends are heading to meet Stephanie

They had a hiccup in their plan when their horses galloped away, but, thankfully, Plan B seems to be working just fine. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) is still en route to meet his mysterious lady friend who may or may not be associated with the Commonwealth. And his group is getting to the rendezvous point via bicycle, thanks to bubbly newcomer Princess (Paola Lazaro).

Alpha is dead

The Whisperers have had their head cut off, quite literally, as Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) decapitated the flesh-wearing baddie (Samantha Morton) and delivered it to Carol (Melissa McBride). Speaking of Carol...

Carol and Daryl are in a weird place

They’re still friends, but there’s tension. “Caryl” had a bit of a rough patch this season, as Carol’s determination to kill Alpha led her to make increasingly reckless decisions that endangered her and others. Daryl (Norman Reedus) was pretty upset after she accidentally blew up the cave in which their group was trapped in the midseason premiere, which left Connie (Lauren Ridloff)’s fate unknown.

Carol’s made peace with her past

Whether or not she and Daryl are good, Carol’s at least decided she wants to live—thanks to her hallucinations of Alpha, a particularly nasty walker and a dislocated shoulder. For a character that spent most of the season borderline suicidal, it’s nice to see her determined to thrive again.

Beta’s gone bonkers

Well, more bonkers than usual. After losing Alpha, the hulking Whisperer of few words started hearing the dead talking to him, and it’s implied he’s not all there—or what was there is dwindling, rapidly.

Ezekiel has cancer

Earlier this season, the king received a difficult diagnosis: he has thyroid cancer. That seems to be part of his reason for going on Eugene’s mission, which also includes his good pal Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Hilltop leader Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura).

Maggie will return in the finale

Back in April, AMC released the sneak peek below of fan favorite Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who'd left the Hilltop in Season 9 to help build other communities, receiving word that she's needed.

