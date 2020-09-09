'The Walking Dead' Ending With Season 11, Daryl & Carol Spinoff on the Way

Walking Dead fans, there's good news, bad news, and not-so-bad news.

First, the bad and not-so-bad news is that the flagship series is ending with an expanded 11th season of 24 episodes that will run through late 2022.

As for the good news, AMC has greenlit a spinoff focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and co-created by The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple. Kang will run the series set for a 2023 premiere.

Also in development are other "new and innovative projects" in the universe, including Gimple's anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead. "Individual episodes or arcs of episodes [will be] focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences," the logline teases.

"It's been ten years 'gone bye;' what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that," Gimple said in a statement. "What's clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world.

"We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies," he continued. "This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives."

"I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman's story to life for our fans over the next two years," Kang added. "The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it's bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I'm thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together."

"Of course, I've always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons. In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I've also long been intrigued with 'Daryl and Carol,' and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound," McBride said. "Their shared history is long, and each's own personal fight to survive, even longer — the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal. But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits. I'm very curious! Angela has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She's like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I'm very excited!"

"I feel incredibly honored to be a part of The Walking Dead. This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade. I'm thankful for AMC's love and support and know there's so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world. Daryl's relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick)," Reedus added. "I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can't wait to see where their ride goes from here."

The Walking Dead returns with what was previously the Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," on October 4, with the additional six episodes set for 2021. The upcoming spinoffs join Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and a feature film about Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes in the Walking Dead Universe.

Gimple, Kang, Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Denise Huth, and Joseph Incaprera serve as executive producers on the flagship.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Returns, Sunday, October 4, 9/8c, AMC