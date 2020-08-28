What's Coming to Amazon in September 2020

Amazon is gearing up for a stellar month of programming this September with plenty of exciting titles heading to Prime Video subscribers.

Among this month's lineup is the long-awaited arrival of The Boys Season 2, which will kick off on Friday, September 4 with three new episodes to satisfy fans over the long Labor Day weekend. Later in the month on September 25 Utopia will make its series debut on the platform.

Sex and the City fans will also be thrilled to learn that both of the show's feature films will be available to stream beginning September 1. Below, see the full lineup of what's coming to Amazon Prime Video this September.

See Also What's Coming to Amazon in August 2020 'Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys,' 'Chemical Hearts,' and more are coming to the platform this month.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

September 1

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder's Guide to Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted to Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense of the Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don't Talk to Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

I'd Like To Be Alone Now (2019)

I'm Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lord Love a Duck (1966)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe and Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way To Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Dunning Man (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Thing (2018)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep the Light (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From the Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

A Chef's Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

I'm Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Stuck With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Wrong Man: Season 1 (STARZ)

September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

September 4

*Dino Dana the Movie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

*The Boys - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

September 6

Blackbird (2020)

September 18

*All In: The Fight for Democracy - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

September 22

The Addams Family (2019)

September 25

Judy (2019)

*Utopia - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 28

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit the Viper (2020)

September 29

Trauma Center (2019)

Available for Rental or Purchase This Month on Prime Video:

September 4



Guest House (2020)

September 15

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! (2020)

September 18

Antebellum (2020)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (2019)