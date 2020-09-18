'Manifest' Season 3 Has Started Production (PHOTOS)

The teases for Manifest Season 3 have us more and more intrigued, making the wait until 2021 seem even longer.

But we're getting closer to seeing new episodes because production is currently underway, as executive producer Jeff Rake revealed on Twitter. He also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos on Tuesday (September 22) and Wednesday (September 23) that really don't tell us anything but do have us trying to guess what's going on. What exactly is going on that requires heavy machinery?

Series star Matt Long (Zeke) produced confirmation of the suspected premiere title ("Tailfin") — the series' official Twitter account previously posted two of the seven letters, "LF" — with a photo on Instagram of his scripts for the first two episodes. Unfortunately, we can't see the title of the second. And Jack Messina (Cal) is back on set, according to a post on his Instagram.

When Manifest Season 3 picks up, three months will have passed since the tailfin of Flight 828 — yes, from the plane that we already saw explode — was discovered. (Will they uncover more of the plane? We'll have to wait and see.) As Rake teased on social media for 8/28 day, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) are going to "do a deep dive" on that piece of the plane. Also related to the plane, we'll meet a new passenger in the premiere who "will become integral to our series-long story," he said.

Holly Taylor (The Americans) has joined the cast in the series regular role of Angelina, a passenger who had "flown under Ben's radar" until this season. "Her reemergence will play an integral part in the lives of the Stone family this season," the character description teases.

