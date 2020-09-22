'Manifest' Adds Holly Taylor as Key Flight 828 Passenger in Season 3

Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) is about to meet a Flight 828 passenger he hadn't found before in Manifest Season 3.

Holly Taylor (The Americans) has joined the cast as a new series regular, Deadline reports. Her character, Angelina, "so far, has flown under Ben's radar," the description teases. "Her reemergence will play an integral part in the lives of the Stone family this season."

This new character comes as Season 2 ended with the plane's tail fin being discovered ... even though it had supposedly landed with the crew and passengers on board after a five-year disappearance and then exploded.

"By the first episode, the entire globe is going to have eyes and ears focused on this tail fin, and that is going to obviously be the investigation because it would be a metaphysical impossibility if this is a part of the same plane," showrunner Jeff Rake told TV Insider after the Season 2 finale. The fact that it is will "reignite global scrutiny and also global fears of Flight 828 and its passengers." Might that be what leads to Angelina's "reemergence"?

In celebration of 8/28 Day, Rake shared a series of teases about the new season on social media. Among them was: "A new passenger, whom we've never met, will be introduced in the season premiere and will become integral to our series-long story."

His other hints included the "shocking" return of a long-lost character, a "complicated new relationship" for Jared (J.R. Ramirez), a time jump of three months between seasons, meeting someone from Grace's (Athena Karkanis) side of the family, and "a new place with an unexpected third party" for newlyweds Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Zeke (Matt Long).

The drama, which is one of several returning NBC series set to return in 2021, also stars Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, and Parveen Kaur.

Manifest, Season 3, 2021, NBC