Alan Arkin Exits 'The Kominsky Method' Ahead of Third & Final Season

The Kominsky Method's acting coach is losing his agent and friend.

Alan Arkin, who starred as Norman Newlander in the first two seasons of the Netflix dramedy, is not returning for the end of the series, according to Deadline. Arkin had reportedly decided he wouldn't be returning a "long time ago," prior to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down production in Hollywood in March.

"It's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," creator Chuck Lorre said in a statement when it was announced the series was ending with the third season. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."

Now, that third season will have to begin with an explanation for Norman's absence. And part of the storyline will likely include seeing how Michael Douglas' Sandy Kominsky, a formerly successful actor who now works as a coach in Hollywood, handles not having his close friend and confidante around. It's unclear if anyone else might be departing ahead of the final episodes. The second season also starred Jane Seymour, Paul Reiser, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, and Lisa Edelstein.

Arkin was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmys in 2019 and 2020 for his work on The Kominsky Method.

The Kominsky Method, Third and Final Season, TBA, Netflix