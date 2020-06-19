Netflix's 'Legends' FYSEE Panel Reunites Jane Fonda & Michael Douglas (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nothing like having two hit shows on the same streaming platform to reunite two stars who worked together over 40 years ago, right? The actors in question in this case are none other than Jane Fonda, currently starring on Netflix's Grace and Frankie, and Michael Douglas, the lead of the network's The Kominsky Method.

During a Netflix FYSEE TV Legends panel that also included Fonda's co-star Lily Tomlin and Douglas's co-star Paul Reiser, the pair reminisced about working together on the 1979 film The China Syndrome. Douglas marveled at Fonda's activist schedule—both then and now—as well as how she'd leave The China Syndrome set after a 12-hour day to work on her now-infamous exercise videos. Fonda revealed that Richard Dreyfuss was originally cast to star alongside Douglas and Jack Lemmon in the politically-charged film, but when he dropped out, the Academy Award-winning actress (for Klute and Coming Home) stepped in—and she ended up with a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

See Also Comfort TV: Our 12 At-Home Feel Good Comedy Picks & Where to Watch Them TV Insider staffers reveal the series cheering them up right now, from classics like 'The Golden Girls' to newer faves like 'Schitt's Creek.'

Fonda also discussed bringing Tomlin on board for the 1980 movie 9 to 5, despite being unfamiliar with the comedienne's previous work (Fonda said she didn't watch much TV in those days) and how the current pandemic shut down Grace and Frankie's production before they could finish the final season of the show. Reiser, who joined Kominsky last fall for Season 2, opened up about being a part of the series with Douglas and co-star Alan Arkin, as well as the physical transformation he undertook to appear older to play role of Martin. But not matter what they were discussing, this panel of legends was something to behold.

The entire panel will drop on Netflix's FYSEETV site on Monday, June 22.