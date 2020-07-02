'The Kominsky Method' Renewed for a Third & Final Season at Netflix

That's a wrap! Netflix's comedy The Kominsky Method, which takes a look at showbiz from the perspective of those in their golden years, is coming to an end following its newly announced third season.

The series starring Academy Award-winning actors Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin follows Sandy Kominsky (Douglas), an aging actor/acting coach and his longtime talent agent Norman Newlander (Arkin). Attempting to navigate the ever-changing entertainment landscape in Los Angeles, the friends tackle life's curveballs during their later years in the industry.

The Kominsky Method takes a look at the challenges men of a certain age face in a town where youth and beauty is valued nearly above all else. News of the show's renewal broke via Netflix's See What's Next Twitter page with a message from creator and producer extraordinaire Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory).

"It's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," Lorre said. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."

The show debuted in 2018 and Season 2 dropped in October 2019, featuring fellow costars and guest actors Nancy Travis, Sarah Baker, Lisa Edelstein, Susan Sullivan, Paul Reiser, Jane Seymour, and Emily Osment, among others.

The show is executive produced by Lorre, Al Higgins, and Michael Douglas. Further details about The Kominsky Method's final season will be unveiled at a later date.

The Kominsky Method, Season 3, TBA, Netflix