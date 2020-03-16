Mckenna Grace Joins 'The Handmaid's Tale' for Season 4 at Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale is welcoming a new wife as Mckenna Grace joins the Hulu series for Season 4.

Currently in production following a hiatus due to COVID-19, the 14-year-old will play the recurring role of Mrs. Keyes, a highly intelligent teenage wife married to an older Commander. According to Deadline, Grace's character rules the farm where she and her husband live.

Described as having a rebellious side, Mrs. Keyes has a calm, cool and collected exterior while inside turmoil and insanity are brewing. The Handmaid's Tale, which films in Toronto, shut down production in mid-March as indicated in an Instagram post shared by star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss.

Moss is set to make her directorial debut with an installment from the forthcoming fourth season which is likely to arrive sometime in 2021, although no premiere date has been set. Along with Moss, Grace joins a cast that includes Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger among others.

Grace is best known for her role in TV projects such as Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, Amazon Prime Video's Troop Zero, Designated Survivor, Fuller House, and Gifted. Stay tuned for more details about Grace's role and Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale and stream the first three season of the fan favorite drama on Hulu now.

