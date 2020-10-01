Just call him McSchemey!

Grey's Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey plays against type in Devils, a slick production about the high-stakes (and highly dangerous) world of international finance.

Set in London, filmed partly in Rome and filled with twists, the series — which aired in some European countries earlier this year — finds Dempsey upending his romantic-hero image as Dominic Morgan, the American CEO of a powerhouse bank who operates in that gray area between good and evil. He mentors trader Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), a young hotshot who grows suspicious of his boss when he's abruptly passed over for a promotion and a colleague dies.

Here, Dempsey explains why he's so invested in the role.

You left Grey's in 2015. Were you looking to do another series?

Patrick Dempsey: You know, I've been careful in the choices I have made since leaving. When this came about, I read [the script] and kept turning the pages. I was like, "Wow, I’m really intrigued." Because you don't know where the story is going.

You get to play someone who's not always so nice….

It was unexpected for me because you don't know if he's a good guy or a bad guy. Dominic does whatever it takes to achieve his objectives.

Did you do any research on traders?

Oh, yeah, we had a good week in London when we went on the floor at JPMorgan. That was a fascinating few days. And certainly it was a different time where we are now compared to when the show takes place [in 2011].

How was making Devils different from working on an American series?

The hours were a lot better. [Laughs] They're very civilized. We worked a 10-hour day, not a 15- or 16-hour day. With that, I think there was a lot more intensity, and we got a lot more done in a shorter period of time. I liked that way of working. And I was in Rome! I had that wonderful city to walk around in and to explore, especially at night. There's so much history. As a life experience for me, it was important.

Did you get to enjoy your other passion, race-car driving, while you were overseas?

I did do some driving in Rome. It was great, it was crazy. I did a lot of bike-riding there as well. That was even more dangerous than the driving!

See Also 10 Actors Making TV Comebacks in Fall 2020 & Midseason Shows Queen Latifah, Patrick Dempsey, Kyra Sedgwick, and Leslie Jones are just some of the actors making return trips to the small screen.

Devils, Series Premiere, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8/7c, The CW