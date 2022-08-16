Season 1 Recap

When the slow-burn thriller Devils opens in 2011, charismatic Italian finance whiz Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi) rules the trading floor of the London-based investment firm NYL Bank. After some maneuvering, his ascent to vice CEO seems assured…until the promotion is blocked by American boss and former mentor Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey).

Massimo and his team of traders, aka Pirates, plus some savvy hacktivists dig into Dominic’s motives — a mission complicated by a colleague’s suspicious death. Ultimately, Dominic is exposed as part of a plot to elevate the U.S. dollar to global prominence by destroying the worth of the Euro.

In Season 2

Jumping ahead to the eve of 2020’s pandemic shutdown, the story finds Dominic tracking down Massimo, who is wanted for an undisclosed crime. Flashbacks to 2016 fill in the blanks as Massimo, NYL’s CEO, navigates the demands of new Chinese partners and steels the firm for the financial fallout from the U.K.’s vote to leave the European Union.

But it’s not just Brexit making trouble: There’s dissent in Ruggero’s team over his pick for head of trading, Wu Zhi (Li Jun Li), and the tech world is slowly turning personal data into a commodity as valuable as gold. Oh, and by the end of the first hour, there will be blood on someone’s hands!

Devils, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, August 16, 9/8c, The CW