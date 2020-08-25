First Look at Patrick Dempsey's Thriller 'Devils' on the CW (VIDEO)

Exactly how far is one person willing to go for success?

Patrick Dempsey's international thriller, Devils, from Sky Italia and Lux Vide, is one of the acquisitions filling the CW's fall schedule (with the usual lineup almost entirely held for the midseason, due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting productions), and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

"You know how proud I am of you. How hard you work. How much you sacrifice," Dominic Morgan (Dempsey), the CEO of NYL, one of the world's most important investment banks, tells his protégé, Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi). "You deserve your success."

Watch the fast-paced, riveting trailer below for a look at the world they're in.

The series, based on Guido Maria Brera's novel I Diavoli, follows NYL's Head of Trading, Massimo, described as "charismatic yet ruthless." He's the prime suspect in a murder investigation after Dominic picks a colleague over him after "a bitter promotion battle." Massimo's attempt to clear his name lands him in an intercontinental financial war, and he must decide whether he'll support or go up against Dominic.

Devils also stars Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell, and Sallie Harmsen.

Devils, Premiere, Wednesday, October 7, 8/7c, The CW