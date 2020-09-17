'Archer': Amber Nash, Voice of Pam, Previews a Wild Season 11 (VIDEO)

FXX's animated action romp Archer has returned to form with its Season 11 opener.

The two-episode premiere watched irresponsible spy Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) finally wake up from a three-year coma after viewers spent three seasons witnessing his wild, genre-hopping dreams that took the whole gang on imaginative adventures deep into the jungle, into a noir flick and through outer space.

See Also Roush Review: 'Archer' Awakens to a Zany 11th Season The irreverent animated spy spoof returns to its wacky espionage roots, though the gang has moved on while Archer languished in a three-year coma.

As fans learned in the premiere, there were quite a few changes to the lives of everyone in Archer's orbit in the spy comedy: There's "new, better" Cheryl (Judy Greer); Lana (Aisha Tyler) is in love; and Cyril (Chris Parnell) has been seriously hitting the gym. But one of the most steadfast people in Archer's life, office goof Pam (Amber Nash), hasn't changed all that much.

"One of the things about Pam is that she's always been a bit of a company man," Nash says, during a virtual interview with TV Insider. "She loves everybody and all that they do, but she was probably one of the only people on Archer's side, and probably went and visited him at the hospital more than a lot of other people did. I think Pam is really excited that Archer is back."

In the video above, Nash reveals more about what makes Season 11 great.