Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Go Virtual for 2020

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is going virtual in 2020 as its host city, New York City, maintains safe protocols in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed in a press briefing Monday, that the holiday festivities may not be "a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving day." The event, which will still be televised on Thursday, November 26, will find a fitting alternative to its usual format.

"It will not be the same parade we're used to,” said de Blasio. "It will be a different kind of event. They're reinventing the event for this moment in history, and you'll be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online."

This isn't the first time Macy's will have to adjust holiday plans as this year's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular was downsized with a week of smaller displays around the city's boroughs. Macy's nearly-100 year tradition of the Thanksgiving Day Parade is known for its massive balloon displays and musical performances, ushering in the holiday season.

With a staging area set up in front of Macy's Herald Square location, the parade has been entertaining viewers on location and from home for decades. In a tweet shared following de Blasio's briefing, the mayor stated, "The #MacysParade is a New York City staple. For decades we've celebrated the holiday season with viewers worldwide, and this year will be no different! Working closely with @Macys, we've planned a safe and creative event worthy of this holiday tradition."

The #MacysParade is a New York City staple. For decades we’ve celebrated the holiday season with viewers worldwide, and this year will be no different! Working closely with @Macys, we’ve planned a safe and creative event worthy of this holiday tradition. pic.twitter.com/ap0Rm3cC4I — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 14, 2020

What that special event will look like remains uncertain, but rest assured, this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade isn't canceled. Stay tuned to learn more about the virtual event taking place this November.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, November 26, 9am/8am c, NBC