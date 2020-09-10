'The 100' Star Says Goodbye to His Character: 'You Are Finally Free'

The 100 said goodbye to a main character last night, and its portrayer has now paid tribute on social media.

In Wednesday's episode, "Blood Giant," Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) gave his life for his beliefs — which put him in opposition with his friends and family — and was killed by none other than Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor). And using Funko Pops, Morley, in a way, recreates the scene as part of his tribute to Bellamy on Instagram.

See Also 'The 100' Boss Opens Up About That Major 'Devastating' Death That 'death had to go to the heart of what the show is all about: Survival,' Jason Rothenberg says.

"Well what a wild and life changing ride it has been. I am deeply grateful to all that have been involved in this production over 7 long years. I'd like to thank the Crew, Cast, Writers, Production office, Casting, Vancouver, CW and WB," Morley wrote in the caption. "And I want to thank the FANS that have gone along this journey with all of us. I have forged memories on and off set and at conventions that will burn brightly for the rest to my life.

"Farewell Bellamy, it's time for the big sleep, rest easy. You are finally free."

"For 7 seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes' souls," showrunner Jason Rothenberg wrote in a message he posted following the episode. "We knew Bellamy's death had to go to the heart of what the show is all about: Survival. Who you're willing to protect. And who you're willing to sacrifice.

"His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale itself. We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

The 100 is nearing the end, and the series finale will air on September 30. "The ending of a story is the moral of that story, and we wanted to say something with this season," Rothenberg said at the series' [email protected] panel in July and promised that when fans see the finale, they'll "look at the whole series differently."

The 100, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW