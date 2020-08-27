ABC Fall 2020 Schedule: 'Supermarket Sweep' & More Unscripted Premiere Dates

It's somewhat business as usual when ABC's fall 2020 lineup premieres.

The network announced the premiere dates for its unscripted series in the 2020-2021 season Thursday, and the schedule is filled with reality and game shows. That includes Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, a new season of Shark Tank, and more of favorites like Celebrity Family Feud and Press Your Luck, plus the debut of the new version of Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live).

Details for its scripted series will be revealed at a later time. (Production has been delayed on all due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

"We're fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "Presenting the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones alongside fresh, original episodes of returning shows that viewers have come to know and love is invigorating. And with our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon."

ABC ended the 2019-2020 season as the No. 1 entertainment network among adults 18-49 and was the summer's No. 1 network for the second consecutive year.

Check out ABC's unscripted series premiere dates below to see what's joining the already announced Dancing With the Stars.

Monday, September 14

8:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars

Thursday, September 24

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud

9:00 p.m.: Press Your Luck

10:00 p.m.: Match Game

Tuesday, October 13

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette

Friday, October 16

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank

Sunday, October 18

7:00 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m.: Supermarket Sweep (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

10:00 p.m.: Card Sharks