'The Stand': CBS All Access Releases Chilling First Trailer (VIDEO)

We finally have the first look at Stephen King's apocalyptic world of The Stand.

During the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, CBS All Access debuted the first teaser trailer for its upcoming limited event series, the nine episodes of which will drop weekly on Thursdays beginning December 17. It will close with a new coda written by King.

The Stand is set in "a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil." The fate of mankind rests with the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors, whose "worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man."

The teaser, below, is just as chilling as its story. Not many are still alive, and the ones who are? Well, see for yourself as you get a look at the ensemble cast and the eerie Randall Flagg:

The Stand also stars James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

Benjamin Cavell serves as showrunner and executive produces with Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee, and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone directed and executive produced the series premiere and finale. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke are producers.

The Stand, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 17, CBS All Access