Filming has officially begun on Grey's Anatomy Season 17, and Ellen Pompeo (who plays Dr. Meredith Grey) is dedicating her work to healthcare workers.

The star shared a photo of herself and new series regular Richard Flood (Dr. Cormac Hayes) on set with the dedication on Instagram Tuesday. "First time back in my scrubs... since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid[-19]," Pompeo wrote in the caption. "I dedicate my Season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone[sic] of you who by the grace of God is still standing... this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud."

As you can see (below), both actors are masked up, and that may be what we see from their characters on-screen in the premiere. Season 17 will pick up "a month and a half into full COVID," Giacomo Gianniotti (Dr. Andrew DeLuca) previously revealed, as the real-world pandemic will be incorporated into the medical drama. "We're going to be wearing full [personal protective equipment]," he added. "All of our characters will be justifiably protected" as doctors working in a hospital.

One of the big questions heading into the new season is about Meredith's love life — and a triangle with DeLuca and Hayes. Her relationship with DeLuca hit a few snags in Season 16, with his mental health (and bipolar diagnosis, as discussed on the spinoff Station 19) taking priority near the end of the finale. Meanwhile, Cristina Yang sent Hayes to Meredith as a "gift," and the two did were shown to be bonding. Should we read into the fact that Pompeo is on set with Flood? We'll have to see what happens in the premiere.

Also filming are Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt) and Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman), whose characters' relationship is just as complicated as any others on Grey's. Owen and Teddy were supposed to get married in the finale ... until he found out about her affair with ex-boyfriend Dr. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) via an accidental voicemail.

Where will Season 17 find Owen and Teddy's relationship? Are they simply coworkers, trying to treat patients during the pandemic? Have they gotten married? Are they together, could Teddy be with Tom, or is everyone single? "Teddy needs to do a lot of work on herself," Raver told TV Insider.

And for a look at more of the safety precautions on set, check out Jake Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt) and Alex Landi's (Dr. Nico Kim) photos below.

Grey's Anatomy will not be airing new episodes in September as usual, but ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke was hopeful about announcing premiere dates for the network's scripted programming "very soon" at the end of August. Stay tuned Grey's fans!

