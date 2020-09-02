'NCIS' Is Back for Season 18! The Cast Returns for Table Read (PHOTOS)

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team on NCIS will be back to solving cases again soon.

The cast reunited for a virtual table read, and series star Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Special Agent Nick Torres) shared a photo on Instagram on September 5. "After 6 months of our industry shut down.. the first table read to #NCIS's season 18 feels like the beginning of a road to progression, as we get closer to bringing our show back to your homes," he wrote in the caption, with thanks to the producers and studio.

See Also 12 Current 'NCIS' Franchise Characters Who Should Cross Over Next Season Hasn't it been long enough without a crossover of some kind for 'NCIS,' 'NCIS: LA,' and 'NCIS: New Orleans'?

"In many ways it feels like we, the cast and crew of our @ncis_cbs family.. are like astronauts embarking into the learning curb of a whole new world and reality.. here's to a smooth lift off," he added.

Production is slated to begin on Season 18 on Wednesday (September 9), and the stars are ready to return to set. Sean Murray (who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee) and Diona Reasonover (forensic scientist Kasie Hines) shared photos on Instagram in preparation for getting back to work.

View this post on Instagram season 18, here we go... 😎 A post shared by Sean Murray (@therealseanhmurray) on Sep 2, 2020 at 2:04pm PDT

While NCIS didn't end its 17th season with a major cliffhanger, there are several storylines fans are eager to see in the fall. The milestone 400th episode, exploring the history between Gibbs and longtime friend and retired medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum), was supposed to air in the spring. Series star Maria Bello will be leaving after eight episodes, and it's unknown how her character, forensic psychologist Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane, will be written out.

NCIS also stars Emily Wickersham as Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance.

See Also 6 Things We Want to See in 'NCIS' Season 18 From an ongoing case to a milestone episode, we have expectations for CBS' hit procedural.

As for the other shows in the franchise, filming began for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 last week, and series star Daniela Ruah (Special Agent Kensi Blye) shared a look at the set on her Instagram. NCIS: New Orleans has yet to return to work but we already know the new season will include the coronavirus pandemic.

While the usual scripted shows aren't officially part of CBS' fall schedule just yet, Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said on August 26, "based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November."

NCIS, Season 18, TBA, CBS