'The Masked Singer' Unveils Snow Owls, First-Ever Duet Contestants (VIDEO)

The Masked Singer is mixing things up for Season 4 as Fox unveiled its first-ever duet celebrity contestants, Snow Owls.

Set to premiere Season 4 on Wednesday, September 23, viewers will be able to see this Masked Singer first take flight before their very eyes. As evidenced by the costume unveil above and below, two celebs are teaming up to perform as The Snow Owls.

Just like any single contestant, they will compete as one and be unmasked as one when they appear on the Fox reality competition. This reveal comes shortly after costumes were revealed for Sun, Giraffe, and Dragon.

When Fox set a premiere date for the fourth season in August, they dropped the names (but no photos) of all of the competitors. Joining Giraffe, Sun, Dragon, and Snow Owls — which were previously labeled as a singular Snow Owl — are Gremlin, Crocodile, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Watchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, and Baby Alien.

Catch a sneak peek at the action in a new teaser video below and don't miss Snow Owls' debut when The Masked Singer kicks off later this month. Plus, keep an eye out for a special sneak peek at the season airing Sunday, September 13 at 8/7c on Fox.

The Masked Singer, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, 8/7c, Fox