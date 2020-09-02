'The Mandalorian' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Disney+

Buckle up for another ride through the galaxy because Disney+ has just unveiled the premiere date for Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Beginning Friday, October 30 fans can join Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) for more adventures as they evade Giancarlo Esposito's dark lightsaber-weilding Moff Gideon. The announcement was made via social media where key art imagery was also unveiled.

Similar to Season 1's logo art, this year's puts a new spin on the old format with Baby Yoda joining Mando within the title art rather than the bounty hunter strolling solo. Putting a spin on The Mandalorian motto "This is the way," the show's Twitter account posted, "This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian."

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

Not too much else is known about The Mandalorian's second season, but some details are certain as Robert Rodriguez will lend his directing skills and Timothy Olyphant will join the character fray. Before Season 2 does land at Disney+, the show is nominated for several awards at this year's Emmys including one for Esposito's role.

"This is a dynamic world, that I've ventured into, and like so many before me, I feel honored," Esposito told TV Insider this past August. "I feel even better that I'm in this world at the hands of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau who are elevating this storytelling in a new way. It seems like it's a real Western. It's made with this technology that we've never seen before to create the world around us that is very, very specific and has a depth and quality to it that is futuristic."

Stay tuned for the The Mandalorian's arrival and more details before the premiere on Disney+ this October.

The Mandalorian, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 30