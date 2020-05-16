Timothy Olyphant Joins 'The Mandalorian' for Season 2 at Disney+

It appears Timothy Olyphant is trading the wild west of Deadwood in for a galaxy far far away as the actor joins Disney+'s The Mandalorian for Season 2.

The star who is best known for playing Raylan Givens in FX's Justified is joining Mando (Pedro Pascal) and the rest of the characters in the streaming Star Wars Universe series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Olyphant's most recent TV roles include Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet as well as guest appearances in The Good Place and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He also reprised his role as Seth Bullock in the 2019 Deadwood movie for HBO.

Few details about Olyphant's role in The Mandalorian have been revealed at this time other than the fact that he'll appear. Whether the actor will portray a new character in the universe's canon or revive a returning favorite remains to be seen.

The news comes days after it was revealed that Temuera Morrison, who played Boba Fett in the Star Wars films would appear in the latest season. Michael Biehn will also play a role in the forthcoming episodes which have finished filming but have otherwise been veiled in secrecy.

As previously announced, directors for Season 2 include Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Ant-Man's Peyton Reed alongside the returning Dave Filoni and show creator Jon Favreau. The series' second season is planned to arrive sometime this fall, if adjustments considering the current health crisis will be made, they have yet to be revealed.

