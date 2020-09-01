Ewan McGregor & Charley Boorman Hit the Open Road in 'Long Way Up' Trailer (VIDEO)

What happens when you mix best friends and bikes? You get Apple TV+'s new docuseries Long Way Up, which has just unveiled its first trailer.

Set to debut Friday, September 18, with the first three episodes, followed by weekly installments, this ambitious show sees best friends and stars Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman hit the road for an adventure unlike any other. Mixing travel and friendship isn't new to McGregor and Boorman but they haven't set out on a motorbike trip like this in over a decade.

Taking on their most extensive expedition yet, the pair will cover 13,000 miles over 100 days journeying from Ushuaia at the tip of South America all the way to Los Angeles. Along with this challenging route, McGregor and Boorman will attempt to contribute to the sustainability of the planet by traveling on prototype, electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles.

The 11-part series also uses cutting edge technology as the men travel through 16 border crossings and 13 countries with their longtime collaborators David Alexanian and Russ Maklin who follow McGregor and Boorman on the first two electric Rivian trucks ever made.

In the trailer, viewers get a peek at what's to come in the fun and adventurous series executive produced by McGregor, Boorman, Alexanian and Maklin. Check out the fun for yourself below and don't miss Long Way Up when it arrives this month on Apple TV+.

Long Way Up, Series Premiere, Friday, September 18, Apple TV+