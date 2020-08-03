'Long Way Up': Apple TV+ Sets Premiere for Ewan McGregor & Charley Boorman Series (PHOTOS)

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's motorcycle adventures continue this September.

Apple TV+ announced that its upcoming original Long Way Up, with McGregor and Boorman as stars and executive producers, will debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 18. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly. Check out the first photos from the project above and below.

The original series reunites the best friends more than a decade after their last motorbike adventure around the world, first in the Long Way Round (2004) miniseries and then in follow-up Long Way Down (2007). This time, they'll be traveling 13,000 miles in 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries.

The adventure starts from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America and continues through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and up through Colombia, Central America, and Mexico. During what is described as "their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting edge technology on the backs of their electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet."

Joining McGregor and Boorman once again, as they did in their previous adventures, are directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin who follow along in electric Rivians.

Long Way Up is part of Apple TV+'s expanding unscripted lineup. Also in the works are Werner Herzog and Professor Clive Oppenheimer's documentary Fireball (examining shooting stars, meteorites, and deep impacts), the documentary Boys State (following high school seniors building their own state government and premiering August 14), and Beastie Boys Story (about the rap trio).

Long Way Up, Premiere, Friday, September 18, Apple TV+