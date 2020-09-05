10 TV Shows & Movies to Watch If You're Missing 'Schitt's Creek'

This year has been particularly Schitt-y so far, especially now that we don't have anymore Schitt’s Creek ahead of us. The Canadian comedy ended its six-season run in April with a final outing so acclaimed, it broke the record for most Emmy nominations earned for a show’s last season.

Though we’re bereft of Moira Rose’s peculiar elocutions, we can at least catch our favorite Schitt’s Creek actors in a wide variety of TV shows and films. In fact, two cast members are even reuniting in a new Syfy project! Scroll down for details on that show plus other entries on the alums’ résumés.

Best in Show

Long before they were Moira and Johnny Rose, Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy played the married Cookie and Gerry Fleck, who enter their pooches in dog shows, in this critically beloved 2000 mockumentary. Levy co-wrote the film with Christopher Guest.

Coastal Elites

Dan Levy — who played David Rose and co-created Schitt’s Creek with dad Eugene — will star opposite Issa Rae, Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, and Kaitlyn Deverin this upcoming HBO comedy film, which features a bicoastal cast of characters grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forgive Me

Karen Robinson, Schitt’s Creek’s inimitable Ronnie, only appeared in two episodes of this Canadian drama, but her performance was memorable enough to earn her a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

Get a Life

Decades before he played Schitt’s Creek Mayor Roland Schitt, Chris Elliott co-created the Fox comedy Get a Life, in which he starred as a 30-year-old paperboy still living with his parents. Bonus: Elliott’s real-life father plays his on-screen dad.

The Great Canadian Baking Show

Alongside Katy Keene star Julia Chan, Dan Levy hosted the first two seasons of this Canadian cooking competition, an adaptation of the ever-popular U.K. series The Great British Bake Off.

Kevin Can F— Himself

In AMC’s upcoming send-up of sitcoms like Kevin Can Wait, Annie Murphy — who is maybe just “A Little Bit Alexis” — will star as a stereotypical “sitcom wife” who takes control of the narrative.

People Hold On

Can’t get enough of Noah Reid’s musical talents? The actor behind the serenading Patrick Brewer earned a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Original Song for his work in this 2015 indie drama film.

The Surrealtor

Get ready to see Schitt’s Creek’s Mutt Schitt and Twyla Sands reunite: Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy have both joined the cast of this upcoming Syfy drama. Rozon will star as a realtor specializing in haunted houses, with Levy playing a more skeptical real estate agent.

Dustin Mulligan, the actor behind dreamy vet Ted Mullens, starred on this CW update of Beverly Hills, 90210, playing star athlete Ethan Ward in the show’s first season.

And speaking of updates, Emily Hampshire — a.k.a. snarky motel owner Steve Budd — played unwieldy math genius Jennifer Goines in this Syfy series based on the 1995 Bruce Willis film of the same name.