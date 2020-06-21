11 Hit Original Songs From Non-Musical TV Shows (VIDEO)

Occasionally, a TV show will strike gold with a musical episode. Other times, a musical interlude from a TV episode will generate a bona fide hit. 30 Rock even went viral with a song that only played onscreen for seven seconds.

The latest phenomenon: Succession’s “L to the OG,” a so-called "white boy rap" that even earned actor Jeremy Strong a crying-face emoji text from Frank Ocean.

From those unexpected hits to a folk tune about a certain stinky feline, these are some of viewers’ favorite original songs from non-musical television shows.

“L to the OG,” Succession

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), who somehow fancies himself a rapper, performed this cringeworthy tribute to his father. Sample lyrics: “Yo, bitches be catty, but the king's my daddy / Rock all the haters while we go roll a ’rati.”



This viral hit by Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess)—subtitled “An Ode to Black Penis”—inspired Burgess to release his own pinot noir in 2016.

“Werewolf Bar Mitzvah,” 30 Rock



Jeff Richmond, husband of Tina Fey and composer of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, also provided the music to this Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) track about boys becoming men… and men becoming wolves.

“5000 Candles in the Wind,” Parks and Recreation



Parks and Rec fans who tuned into the NBC sitcom’s quarantine-themed reunion episode got a reprise performance of this tribute to the majestic miniature horse Li’l Sebastian, a song originally performed by Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) and his band Mouse Rat.

“You All Everybody,” Lost



Before Charlie Pace (Dominic Monaghan) crash-landed on The Island, he and his band, Drive Shaft, released this one-hit wonder—which found its way to fellow J.J. Abrams series Alias and even to the Rock Band video game series.



What are they feeding you? After debuting in the Season 2 episode “The One With the Baby on the Bus,” Phoebe Buffay’s defining song became such an enduring classic that actress Lisa Kudrow performed it on stage with Taylor Swift at a concert 20 years later.

“Let’s Go to the Mall,” How I Met Your Mother



Actress Cobie Smulders channeled Robin Scherbatsky’s secret Canadian pop star alter ego, Robin Sparkles, in May by giving this song new lyrics for the COVID-19 era.

“Something to Sing About,” Buffy the Vampire Slayer



Buffy’s “Once More With Feeling” is one of the best musical episodes in TV history, thanks in part to this emotional track, wherein the eponymous vampire slayer (Sarah Michelle Gellar) begs for a reason for her return trip from heaven.

“The Rains of Castamere,” Game of Thrones



Few Game of Thrones songs have inspired more covers—or struck more fear into fans’ hearts—than this Lannister anthem, which memorably heralded Season 3’s Red Wedding massacre.

“A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek



Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) auditioned for the town’s community theater production of Cabaret with the theme song to her short-lived reality show. IRL, Murphy performed the song with Kelly Clarkson on the latter’s talk show.

“D*** in a Box,” Saturday Night Live