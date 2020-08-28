'Supernatural's Emotional Final Episodes Trailer Teases 'The End of the End' (VIDEO)

Rip our hearts out, why don't you, Supernatural?

The CW has released a new trailer for the final seven episodes of the long-running drama, and it kicks off with some heartbreaking words from Sam (Jared Padalecki) to his brother Dean (Jensen Ackles): "My entire life, you've protected me. It's the only thing I've ever known that was true."

As the series nears its end, it's up to nephilim Jack (Alexander Calvert), who got his soul back in the last episode, to kill God (Rob Benedict). Watch the video, which also includes footage going back to the pilot (look how young they were!), below.

Ackles recently teased that the final two episodes — which they are currently filming, after production shut down in March — are "kind of a double whammy." "Episode 19 feels like the season finale for 15, and Episode 20 feels like the series finale," he said, adding that while they had to make some adjustments due to the pandemic, he thinks "it's going to hit a home run."

Something tells us we're going to be as emotional as the Winchesters and angel Castiel (Misha Collins) are in the promo when we tune in this fall.

See Also 'Supernatural' Resumes Production: See Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles on Set (PHOTO) In addition to sharing a photo from set, executive producer Jim Michaels also revealed the title of the penultimate episode.

Supernatural, Final Episodes, Thursday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW