Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Cast

A Backstreet Boy is about to hit the dance floor as ABC's fan favorite competition series Dancing with the Stars welcomes AJ McLean for Season 29.

The singer's role in the season was revealed during Good Morning America's broadcast in which McLean stopped by virtually to chat about the upcoming challenges ahead. Joining previously announced contestant and Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, McLean is rearing to get out on the dance floor.

"I've been dancing since I was about 6 years old, but this is going to be a little bit different," McLean noted of the ballroom style he'll be tackling. But the singer's family is thrilled about his casting as he mentioned his daughter's are "stoked" about seeing him dance on TV. "They're both just elated."

Whether or not he'll make it all the way remains to be seen, but he's hoping to do at least as well as Backstreet Boys band member Nick Carter, who competed on the show in 2015 and took second place behind winner Bindi Irwin. "No pressure, right?" McLean joked.

In all seriousness, McLean did reveal he had sought advice from his bandmate and said that Carter, "both supported me as well as terrified me a bit."

"I'm gonna do the best I can," McLean added, undeterred by the upcoming season which will implement strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. As a surprise for the singer, GMA unveiled a special clip from Carter to McLean, in which Carter tells him to take home that Mirror Ball trophy.

See McLean's announcement in the clip below, ahead of the full casting reveal happening soon.

This season's batch of pro dancers is already confirmed and consists of: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. Don't miss them, McLean and Bristowe when Season 29 kicks off this fall on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, September 14, 8/7c, ABC