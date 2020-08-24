What's Coming and Going From Hulu in September 2020

Hulu is filling out its streaming library with plenty of originals, network premieres, and fan favorite films just in time for fall.

Among the streamer's most notable originals joining the ranks are Season 2 of comedy Pen15 and the debut season of Woke starring New Girl's Lamorne Morris. Network favorites aren't in short supply either as new seasons of Fargo, Archer, and Fox's animation domination lineup debut. Plus, catch the 2021 Emmys which will be available the day after they broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, September 20.

Below, see the full September lineup of what's coming and going from Hulu.

Here's what's coming to Hulu in September:

September 1



Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard's Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

September 6

Awoken (2019)

September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

September 9

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

September 10

Prisoners (2013)

September 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64-76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

September 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

September 17

The Good Shepherd (2006)

September 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

September 20

The Haunted (2020)

September 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

September 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

September 23

Cosmos: Possible: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

September 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019)

September 25

Judy (2019)

September 26

The Wildnerness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob's Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

September 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

September 30

Southbound (2015)

Here's what's leaving Hulu in September:

September 30

2001 Maniacs (2005)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Best In Show (2000)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Buried (2010)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold (1994)

Cold War (2012)

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

For Your Consideration (2006)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Futureworld (1976)

Hoosiers (1986)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

Norma Rae (1979)

Pathology (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rambo (2008)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stargate (1994)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Client (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

The Mask (1994)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

The Sender (1982)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Top Gun (1986)

Undertow (2004)

Unlocked (2017)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Wanted (2008)

West Side Story (1961)