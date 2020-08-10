Previously Unaired 'Black-ish' Episode Begins Streaming on Hulu

Hulu is streaming a previously unaired episode of black-ish after it was pulled from the ABC lineup in 2017.

The show's creator Kenya Barris announced the news via social media, addressing fans in a candid letter. In the installment entitled "Please, Baby, Please," Dre (Anthony Anderson) reads his crying son Devante a bedtime story amid an ongoing thunderstorm.

The Johnson family matriarch gets candid about his own fears during the exchange, pertaining to the results of the 2016 presidential election. "In November 2017, we made an episode of black-ish entitled 'Please, Baby, Please.' We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future," Barris wrote.

"Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of," Barris added. "'Please, Baby, Please,' didn't make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly ... until now."

Barris goes on to reveal that the installment has been added into Hulu's black-ish Season 4 library, allowing viewers to absorb the message that had previously been withheld.

"I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves and, as was the case nearly three years ago, we hope it inspires some much-needed conversation," Barris said, before adding "not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together."

Don't miss the episode which is streaming now on Hulu and keep an eye out for more black-ish when the show eventually returns for Season 7.

