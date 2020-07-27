What's Coming and Going From Hulu in August 2020

Hulu is serving up a wide selection of titles heading into the end of summer as the streamer revealed its August lineup.

Whether reality favorites are your bread and butter or solid dramas are more your thing, the platform has you covered. Among this month's lineup are seasons of HGTV, Food Network and Bravo shows such as Chopped, House Hunters International and The Real Housewives of Orange County. Hulu's originals for the month include the third season of Meet Me in Paris and the film Binge starring Vince Vaughn.

And anyone who enjoys a good James Bond binge can catch Quantum of Solace and Casino Royale on the platform this month. See the full August lineup below.

Here's what's coming to Hulu in August:

August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child's Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

See Also 'Crossing Swords' Team on How 'Game of Thrones' Influences the Raunchy Comedy (VIDEO) EP Seth Green and creators Tom Root and John 'Harv' Harvatine IV also talk landing Nicholas Hoult as the voice of well-intentioned peasant Patrick.

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were the World Mine (2008)

August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

August 7

The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

August 10

Lucky Day (2020)

August 11

Alive and Kicking (2016)

Monster's Ball (2001)

August 12



Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) - (Funimation)

August 14

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019)

August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina on the Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters International: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129-134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

August 16

Behind You (2020)

See Also 7 Entertaining TLC Shows to Satisfy Your Reality TV Cravings From children's pageants to families with absurd amounts of kids, you never know what you'll find.

August 18

The Cup (2012)

August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

August 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

August 28

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

Here's what's leaving Hulu in August:

August 31

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The American President (1995)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Child's Play (1988)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Cookout (2004)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Dave (1993)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Hud (1963)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Molly (1999)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

Trade (2007)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz (1974)