'Fargo' Sets Premiere Date, Unveils New Season 4 First Look

FX has set a return date for its acclaimed limited drama series Fargo from creator Noah Hawley — Season 4 will debut Sunday, September 27.

Starring Chris Rock, this latest chapter will premiere with two episodes directed by Hawley that will also be available the next day on FX on Hulu. The following installments of the 11-episode season will air on a weekly basis until its season finale.

In anticipation of the show's arrival, FX unveiled two new pieces of art including a photo of Rock as his character Loy Cannon and some key art hinting at the '50s-era storyline. This season, set in Kansas City, follows two crime syndicates fighting for part of the American Dream as they reach an uneasy peace. Teaming up to control an alternate economy of "exploitation, graft and drugs," they'll cement their truce with a high-stakes trade.

In order to keep the peace, Loy Cannon (Rock), head of the African American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Rodney Jones) to his nemesis and head of the Italian mafia, Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno). As a means of returning the favor, Donatello trades his youngest son Zero (Jameson Braccioforte) to Loy.

The truce is threatened though when Donatello dies in the hospital following a routine surgery and his son Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman) steps into the leadership role. But efforts to stabilize the organization are undermined by other Fadda brother, Gaetano (Salvatore Esposito), who returns to Kansas after building a ruthless reputation for himself in Italy.

Along the way, the other Fadda men including Ebal Violante (Francesco Acquaroli), Constant Calamita (Gaetano Bruno), and Antoon Dumini (Sean Fortunato), will have to decide where their loyalties lie. Also in the mix is Patrick "Rabbi" Milligan (Ben Whishaw), a man who betrayed his own family to serve the Italians.

Following Donatello's death, Loy tests the Faddas for weaknesses with the help of his trusted advisor Doctor Senator (Glynn Turman) along with lieutenants Leon Bittle (Jeremie Harris), Omie Sparkman (Corey Hendrix), and Opal Rackley (James Vincent Meredith). Much to Loy's disappointment, his eldest son Lemuel Cannon (Matthew Elam) doesn't wish to participate in the family business.

Other stories weaving throughout this season highlighting immigration, assimilation, and power are that of Ethelrida Pearl Smutny (E'myri Crutchfield), the daughter of interracial couple and mortuary owners Thurman (Andrew Bird) and Dibrell (Anji White). Timothy Olyphant serves as Morman lawman, U.S. Marshal Dick "Deafy" Wickware, Jack Huston plays Detective Odis Weff, a Kansas City cop known for compulsive tics, and Jessie Buckley will play Oraetta Mayflower, a nurse who can't abide others' suffering.

Fargo's fourth season was originally slated to arrive this spring, but due to coronavirus shutdowns production was postponed. Work on this current season will resume later this month, don't miss the premiere this September on FX.

Fargo, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, September 27, 10/9c, FX