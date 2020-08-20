'The Crown' Teases Princess Diana's Arrival in Season 4 First Look (VIDEO)

Following a flurry of casting announcements for Seasons 5 and 6, Netflix has unveiled its first look at The Crown Season 4 in a newly released teaser.

Along with the 30-second segment, fans finally have a premiere date to mark down on their calendars as Season 4 will arrive Sunday, November 15. While that may seem far away, the series is giving fans plenty to get excited over with first glimpses at new additions to the show.

The teaser previews the arrival of both Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana played by Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin. In the first few seconds, the teaser sees the Queen (Olivia Colman) on horseback flanked by guards as voice-over from the monarch says, "Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail."

With the stakes raised, what drama could lay ahead for Queen Elizabeth and her family? Perhaps an unpredictable Prime Minister and a romantic prospect for her eldest born son could be the answer.

The chaotic flurry of attention that surrounds both Thatcher and Diana is teased as well as that iconic '80s wedding dress the princess donned to marry Prince Charles. Don't miss the exciting teaser below and catch The Crown when it returns this fall on Netflix.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

The Crown, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, November 15, Netflix