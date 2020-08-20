'The Girlfriend Experience' Begins Production on Season 3 (PHOTOS)

Ready for more from The Girlfriend Experience?

Starz has announced that production has begun in London on the 10-episode Season 3, which "takes viewers into the new 'Girlfriend Experience' realm of artificial intelligence." Check out photos above and below from set.

Season 3 stars Julia Goldani Telles as Iris, with Oliver Masucci (as Georges Verhoeven), Frank Dillane (as Christophe), Daniel Betts (as Rupert), Armin Karima (as Hiram), Tobi Bamtefa (as Brett), and Jemima Rooper (as Leanne) guest starring.

Set in the London tech scene, Iris, a neuroscience major and novice girlfriend, "begins to explore the transactional world of 'The Girlfriend Experience,' only to find herself deep inside the uncanny valley with the relationships she creates," the logline teases. "Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with an edge in the tech world — and vice versa — until, that is, she begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will or something else altogether."

"First off, as a participant in the creation of The Safe Way Forward document, I'm happy and relieved we've been able to go back to work safely and thrilled to be partnering with STARZ for the third installment of the series," executive producer Steven Soderbergh said. "Second, our approach to this series has always been to empower independent filmmakers, and what Anja has achieved in blending cutting-edge technology with The Girlfriend Experience world is super exciting and very provocative.

"She also found the perfect lead in Julia, and she's surrounded her with deeply talented people in front of and behind the camera," he continued. "We really have everything we need to make a great show — I just wish I could see it all right now!"

"Each installment of The Girlfriend Experience has powerfully employed the female gaze in capturing the women at the center of the story, a core tenet of the STARZ programming strategy," Christina Davis, President, Programming at Starz, added. "We are excited to have this new season underway under Anja's leadership — another exciting new voice and incredibly talented creator — and look forward to bringing her vision to our global audience."

The third season of the anthology series is written and directed by co-executive producer Anja Marquardt and executive produced by Soderbergh, Philip Fleishman, and Jeff Cuban.

The Girlfriend Experience, Season 3, Coming Soon, Starz