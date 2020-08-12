7 Things We Learned From ‘Outlander’s PaleyFest 2020 Panel

Outlander fans will be waiting a while before they re-enter the 18th-century world of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), but thankfully Paley is easing some of the tension with their recent PaleyFest LA panel.

Moderated by TV Insider’s own Kate Hahn, the discussion — which is viewable via the Paley Center for Media’s YouTube — revealed plenty of Season 5 secrets and hints about what’s to come in Season 6. Participating in the panel were stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin along with author Diana Gabaldon and executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts.

The Starz series follows the harrowing time-traversing love story of Jamie and Claire Fraser who were brought together under unusual circumstances when she accidentally travels back in time from the 1940s to the 1740s where she meets her future highlander husband.

Together they reflected on some of Season 5’s biggest moments including Claire’s deeper dive into the medical world, varying filming styles, the challenges of grieving and much more. Below, we take a look at some of the most interesting tidbits revealed, including some Season 6 hints. For the full conversation, check out the panel below as well.

Outlander, Season 6, TBA, Starz