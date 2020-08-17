'AGT': Kenan Thompson to Step in for Simon Cowell for Week 2 of Live Shows

There's a new guest judge at the table for the second week of live shows on America's Got Talent Season 15.

After The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson filled in for the injured Simon Cowell last week (below) — Cowell broke his back and had surgery the weekend before live shows began on August 11 — NBC is turning to another person on its talent roster to do the same for the August 18 and 19 shows. Kenan Thompson will be joining judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, and host Terry Crews for the next set of performances and results.

Thompson has been part of the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live since 2003 and was nominated for an Emmy this year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He also has Kenan, a new scripted comedy series coming to NBC, in which he'll be playing a recently widowed host of Atlanta's #2 morning show trying to balance work and raising his daughters (with help from his father-in-law and brother/assistant/manager/house guest).

AGT has entered the quarterfinals of Season 15. Over four weeks, 44 acts perform for America's vote every Tuesday. On Wednesday, the five acts continuing on to the semifinals are announced. Those who come in fourth, fifth, and sixth place in overnight voting compete for one spot via the Dunkin' Save. The judges then choose one of the two not selected to advance as well.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC