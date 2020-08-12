'AGT' Season 15 Live Shows: Who Are the First Acts to Advance to the Semifinals?

Five acts are heading on to the next round in America's Got Talent Season 15.

Archie Williams, Bello & Annaliese Nock, Brett Loudermilk, Double Dragon, Feng E, FrenchieBabyy, Michael Yo, Pork Chop Revue, Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia, Shaquira McGrath, and Simon and Maria performed Tuesday night for judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Kelly Clarkson (replacing the injured Simon Cowell) and host Terry Crews. And then it was up to America to vote.

Read on for the results.

Eliminations

Three acts go on to semifinals via America's vote overnight. First, Bello & Annaliese Nock and Michael Yo are eliminated, while advancing is Archie Williams. "Continue to tell stories," Clarkson advises him. "More than ever we need hope right now, and your story is one of hope and drive. and to see you accomplishing your dream is an honor."

Next, FrenchieBabyy is eliminated, while Shaquira McGrath moves on. "So well-deserved," Klum says. "Just do you because you're amazing."

Then, Pork Chop Revue and Simon and Maria are eliminated, while Roberta Battaglia advances. "Now I realize I did the right thing," Vergara says to her Golden Buzzer. "You're amazing. You're unbelievable. This is going to be amazing for you and everybody that's going to be watching you."

The Dunkin' Save

Fans have the chance to save an act in jeopardy via the Dunkin' Save. Those eligible came in fourth, fifth, and sixth place via America's vote: Brett Loudermilk, Feng E, and Double Dragon (in no particular order). And moving on is Brett Loudermilk. "You're incredibly entertaining. You live in the moment," Mandel says. "Even when things don't go right, you make them right." Vergara, who participated in both his audition and performance on Tuesday, admits she's happy but "nervous."

The Judges' Vote

And then it's up to the judges to choose either Feng E or Double Dragon to join the other four acts in the semifinals. While Clarkson chooses Feng E, Klum, Vergara, and Mandel pick Double Dragon, so the singing and dancing sisters advance.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC