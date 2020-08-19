'Married at First Sight': 8 Key Moments From 'I See Red Flags' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 11, Episode 6, "I See Red Flags."]

The adventures in paradise continued for the couples of Married at First Sight's 11th season in this week's episode, "I See Red Flags."

While the newlyweds learned more about each other along the way, the journey wasn't always smooth sailing as some pairs hit rocky shores. Below, we're rounding up all of the key moments from the pivotal installment, but beware of major spoilers.

Testing the Waters

During a new day of the honeymoon, Amani and Woody discussed their feelings about each other — she notes how she's more realistic about their current phase whereas he's more idealistic and optimistic about their future. Olivia and Brett begin the episode on the same page as they continue to get along and learn more about each other. During a meetup, both Amani and Woody and Olivia and Brett bond in the water, chatting about their experience with marriage so far. During their meetup, Amani learns about Brett's sneaky exit at the bachelor party before his and Olivia's wedding and she expresses concern behind the scenes for Olivia, skeptical about Brett as a person.

Learning Quirks

Amelia and Bennett's bond grows stronger as they chat about past relationships, learning about issues that arose within them including susceptibility to infatuation. Bennett admits that he's had difficulties with this in the past and Amelia ends up playing a song for him as if knowing what will enforce his growing infatuation of her ... That doesn't seem to be an issue for Christina and Henry though as their awkward connection remains in place when the episode picks up. Henry reveals behind the scenes that he finds Christina's impatience annoying, while she's frustrated with his slow pace in the progression of their marriage.

The Kid Conversation

During an outing near the resort, Amelia and Bennett learn more personal fun facts including Amelia's desire to donate her body to science in the event of her death, Bennett's memories of childhood in which kisses were used as currency and more. Upon the topic of kids, he noted that it may seem early to discuss it, but notes that if they're going to stay together, it's never too early to learn. He tells Amelia that he wants to curb screen time, and she plans to be a trusting parent.

Serious Developments

When we join Karen and Miles by the water as they lounge in the sun, he takes the opportunity to be honest with his wife, revealing his struggle with clinical depression. She's surprised to learn this detail about her new husband but Karen puts on a supportive front around Miles while expressing concern behind the scenes. Meanwhile Olivia and Brett learn more about their jobs and intimacy comfort levels over dinner when she reveals what she earns at her job. Brett's unbothered that Olivia makes more money than him but is surprised to learn that she doesn't sleep with a partner until their seventh date whereas his standards are at a lower threshold.

Fun in the Sun

Christina and Henry try their hand at paddle-boarding and he's surprisingly a natural at the activity, much to his wife's shock. Eventually Christina falls in and while she's fine, Henry jokes that he was worried he'd be a widow. Olivia and Brett also have a water activity of their own as they dive with stingrays and discuss their argument approaches. According to Olivia, she's all about communication and honesty, revealing that she also is quite connected with her mother and best friend as she speaks to them on the phone quite often. This detail worries Brett as he wonders if Olivia will have enough time for him in their relationship.

Rating Game

Gathering for another group happy hour, the couples divide into two sections as the men and women converse about their spouses. The discussion eventually turns to rating your spouse and the breakdown includes a 10 from Bennett, 9 from Woody, 9 from Amani, 8 from Amelia, 6 from Karen, 8 from Miles, 5 from Christina, 7 from Henry and 7 from Olivia. But it's Olivia's rating that causes a stir for husband Brett who refused to rate their marriage and is upset over the revelation. Later on after Brett continues to refuse a rating, Christina pulls Olivia aside and notes that his behavior has been a red flag in her own past relationships and that Olivia should be careful, much to her dismay.

Last Night

On the last night in paradise, Amelia and Bennett build a blanket fort and talk until she can't keep her eyes open any longer. Amani returns to her suite to discover that Woody has had the room decorated with rose petals and candles. The duo share a bubble bath and we later learn that they consummated their marriage that night. Olivia and Brett have a less pleasant evening as she seeks an answer for his mood, wanting to work things out. When he won't offer an opinions, she tries to get him to make plans for when they get home but he refuses and she gets upset, revealing that she felt they started the honeymoon at a high point and are leaving at a low point.

The Light of Day

The next morning Brett apologizes to Olivia for his behavior the night before as they smooth things over before heading out. Karen and Miles have a chat about intimacy and she tells him that she doesn't want to feel pressured and that things should just happen naturally between them. And Christina and Henry continue to hold onto hope for their relationship as they plan to learn more about each other. Can reality shake these couples into a more solid and stable rhythm or will these marriages derail before decision day? Only time will tell, so don't miss out on the upcoming drama when Married at First Sight returns next week.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime